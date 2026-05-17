PFP demands political status for Lahur Sheikh Jangi detention

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The detention case of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front Party (PFP), was raised with diplomatic missions and human rights organizations, a member of the party stated on Sunday, outlining plans to approach the Kurdish Presidency to have the matter treated as political rather than a legal issue.

During a press conference, Saber Abdul Rahman, a member of the movement’s leadership, pointed out that no final decision has been issued regarding Sheikh Jangi’s situation. He added that the files of 10 other detainees linked to the “Lalezar incident'' also remain unresolved.

The events date back to August 22, 2025, when armed confrontations erupted near the Lalezar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah between forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and fighters loyal to Sheikh Jangi. The violence left casualties on both sides and was followed by the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

Earlier, Dana Taqi Al-Din, a member of Sheikh Jangi’s defense team, stated that the latter faces two charges, including accusations under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code related to attempted murder and alleged coup activity involving Sheikh Jangi, Bolad Barai, and 10 other defendants, in addition to a second file under Article 406.

Arguing that the legal evidence is “weak,” he stressed that the matter carries “a clear political dimension.”

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR