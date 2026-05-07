Kurdistan court delays People’s Front Leader trial after complainants skip hearing

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A court in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, postponed the trial of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the People’s Front Party (PFP), and 11 other defendants in the “Lalezar Hotel” case to next week, a source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

He explained that the Second Criminal Court in the province delayed the hearing after complainants failed to attend, without specifying the exact day of the next session.

The case stems from armed clashes that erupted late on August 31, 2025, between security forces and guards assigned to Sheikh Jangi after authorities issued an arrest warrant against him. Security forces later stormed the Lalezar Hotel residence in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Sarjnar neighborhood, arresting Sheikh Jangi along with his brothers, Bolad and Aso.

In April, Sheikh Jangi’s defense team told our agency that Kurdish Asayish security forces continued to hold 29 detainees linked to the case, while 11 others had been released.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR