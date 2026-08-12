Iraqi Olympic Committee strips official of sports posts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi National Olympic Committee has removed Khalid Abdul Wahid Kabyan from his sporting positions following a June court ruling that sentenced him to one year in prison, according to a committee statement.

Kabyan had served as president of the Iraqi Aquatics Federation, head of the administrative board of the Popular Mobilization Forces sports club, and a member of the general assembly of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee.

Under the decision, Kabyan may no longer exercise any administrative, financial, or representative authority in the federation's name, and any correspondence or decision he issues in that capacity carries no legal weight.

In June, the Karkh Criminal Court sentenced Kabyan, a former adviser to the prime minister, to one year in prison after convicting him of causing damage to public funds. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi terminated Kabyan's contract following the ruling, stating that he had not been granted financial clearance regarding state funds.