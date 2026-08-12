Three Pakistanis killed in Red Sea ship attack

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Three Pakistani nationals were killed in an attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea on Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Wednesday, describing the Houthi group's actions as a serious threat to navigation, maritime security, and shipping traffic in the Red Sea.

“We are in contact with the relevant Saudi authorities, as well as the internationally recognized Government of Yemen, to ascertain further details of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it,” he said.

Reuters, citing two sources in the Yemeni coast guard and internationally recognized government military officials, reported that a small cargo ship came under a Houthi attack in the Bab al-Mandab strait on Tuesday, killing three crew members. Yemen's internationally recognized government coast guard later announced that the attack on the vessel left six people dead and 10 wounded.