Houthi attack on commercial ship leaves 16 casualties

Shafaq News- Aden

Six people were killed and 10 others were wounded on Tuesday when Houthi missiles hit the commercial vessel Tihama in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Yemen’s internationally recognized government Coast Guard reported.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the fatalities included three Pakistani and one Indonesian crew member, along with two members of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Second Naval Brigade. Seven sailors and three Yemeni personnel were injured.

The barrage set the Tihama, IMO number 1031329, ablaze and caused extensive damage before a subsequent hit during evacuation efforts caused casualties among rescuers assisting the 11-member crew, the Coast Guard added, noting that about three hours later, Yemeni forces destroyed an explosive unmanned boat before it reached the Tihama.

Houthi-run military media acknowledged targeting a vessel in Bab Al-Mandab, claiming it was carrying Saudi military equipment, but gave no casualty figures.