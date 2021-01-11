U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Shafaq News/ The United States plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, a move which could threats efforts to solve the largest humanitarian crisis.

"I also intend to designate three of Ansarallahs leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists", Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The decision to blacklist the Iran-aligned group, could be announced as soon as today Monday according two sources told Reuters.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the people in need of help. Top U.N. officials have warned that millions of people are facing famine and more money is needed to deliver aid.