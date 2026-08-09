Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts third edition of feline beauty contest

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

More than 200 cats gathered in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday for the third edition of the city’s cat beauty pageant, drawing pet owners and animal lovers from across the Kurdistan Region.

Tablo Hassan, the event supervisor, noted that a panel of veterinary doctors evaluated the cats and selected the top three based on several criteria, including their health, physical appearance, and a range of aesthetic and playful standards set for the competition.

The organizers also ensured that every participating cat received a gift package containing healthy food specially made for cats, noting that the event raised awareness of animal health and proper care.