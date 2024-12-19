Kurdistan's Interior Minister talks security cooperation with UK counterpart

Shafaq News/ The Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, held a phone conversation on Thursday with UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss key security issues and areas of mutual concern.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement that the two ministers shared perspectives on recent regional security dynamics, with a focus on Syria, and underscored the need for strong cooperation to tackle mutual challenges.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to combating organized crime and curbing illegal migration, stressing the need for joint efforts to ensure stability and security in the region,” the KRG added.

Highlighting the importance of robust bilateral relations in addressing these pressing challenges, Minister Rebar Ahmed expressed his appreciation for the ongoing partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, the statement concluded.