Al-Sudani and Macron discuss Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon in phone call

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron. The call focused on the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation in Syria.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani emphasized the need for unified efforts to support the Syrian people in achieving their aspirations, rebuilding their state, and resisting external interference.

He further underscored “the need for a transitional phase through a comprehensive political process that ensures the rights of all components of the Syrian people while maintaining the integrity and unity of Syrian territory, which is vital for regional security and stability.”

For his part, President Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to Iraq’s security and stability, pledging continued support for Baghdad in addressing challenges, particularly in combating terrorism. Macron also acknowledged Iraq’s pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation.

“The call also addressed regional developments, especially the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, underscoring the necessity of intensified efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. The leaders also stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon,” the statement concluded.