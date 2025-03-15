Iraq, France discuss regional issues in phone call

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latter’s potential visit to Iraq and the possibility of holding the third Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, according to a government statement.

During their phone call, the two leaders agreed to form a joint team to coordinate the visit and assess the feasibility of holding the Conference.

Their discussions also covered regional issues, with both of them emphasizing the need for a political process in Syria that reflects its social diversity. They noted the importance of “combating terrorism and extremism while advocating for an inclusive transition.”

The talks extended to Lebanon’s stability and Gaza’s reconstruction, highlighting the need to preserve peace in the area.

On broader regional matters, they agreed on joint coordination to reinforce stability and called for diplomatic solutions to the Iranian file, urging dialogue over escalation.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to deepening ties with France, particularly in economic and cultural sectors, citing major projects by French companies and their potential expansion during Macron’s visit.

Macron reiterated France’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iraq, particularly in counterterrorism, describing it as a “global challenge that threatens regional security.” He also commended Iraq’s efforts in combating extremism.