Iraqi PM, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Both sides discussed the overall bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States and “ways to enhance and develop them.”

The conversation also addressed “areas of coordination” between Iraq and the new US administration, as well as the “frameworks for cooperation within the context of bilateral agreements.”

They also discussed the progress made in joint efforts across various fields and agreed to “enhance communication and deepen cooperation.”