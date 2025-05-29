US Secretary of State underscores Kurdistan’s role in US-Iraq ties

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region in a recent phone call with President Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting its key role in US-Iraq relations.

According to the State Department, the two discussed efforts on Wednesday to boost cooperation and maintain stability in Iraq, Syria, and the wider region.

Rubio commended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for working with US companies and helping advance Iraq’s energy independence.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency had also confirmed the call, stressing both sides’ commitment to ongoing coordination on regional security.