President Barzani pushes Erbil-Baghdad dialogue with Ex-DPM Al-Issawi

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rafi al-Issawi to discuss recent political developments in Iraq and the evolving dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Presidency’s media office, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on the influence of regional events on Iraq, emphasizing the importance of shielding the country from external tensions to safeguard its security and stability.

Barzani further underlined that Iraq’s unity and peace ‘’depend on resolving internal disputes through dialogue and constitutional means’’, ensuring the country’s interests come first.”

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to address differences between Erbil and Baghdad through mutual understanding and cooperation, aiming to serve the broader interests of the Iraqi people.