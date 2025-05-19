Strengthening bonds: Iraq, Libya discuss cooperation

2025-05-19T20:25:22+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Libyan Presidential Council President Mohamed al-Menfi held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations, al-Sudani’s office announced.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and discussed strengthening coordination in security and economic fields.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Arab integration, describing the recent Baghdad summit as a key step toward launching joint regional initiatives.

“Iraq views joint action as essential to addressing shared political and security challenges,” he stated.

