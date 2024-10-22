Iraq's Al-Sudani and Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman discuss ending the war in Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed several issues with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, including efforts to end the war.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's Media Office, the discussion occurred during a phone call in which Al-Sudani and bin Salman addressed “bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields,” focusing on “strengthening partnerships and coordinating positions to face shared challenges for the benefit of both brotherly countries.”

“The phone conversation also discussed the ongoing developments in the region and the continuous escalation, and efforts to end the war that has been raging for over a year in Gaza and Lebanon,” the statement affirmed. “Additionally, they discussed preparations for holding an Islamic summit to address these developments and their repercussions, which pose a threat to the region's security and stability.”