Iraqi PM in Doha: Talks with Saudi Arabia and Iran

Shafaq News – Doha

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday held talks in Doha with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, the meeting with bin Salman focused on coordination with Arab and Islamic states to implement the outcomes of recent summits in Baghdad and Doha, safeguard sovereignty, and expand cooperation in multiple sectors.

Al-Sudani also discussed with the Iranian President the Israeli strike on Qatar and its regional repercussions. Both leaders stressed the importance of relying on diplomacy to curb escalation and highlighted prospects for boosting economic and developmental cooperation.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the emergency Arab–Islamic summit in Doha, convened in response to the Israeli attack.

Read more: Following Doha raid: WHO'S NEXT?

Addressing the summit, al-Sudani warned that the strike on Qatar undermines opportunities for peaceful solutions. He urged Arab and Islamic states to adopt a unified stance, condemning the assault and treating any aggression against one state as a threat to all.