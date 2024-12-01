Iraqi PM and Iranian President discuss Gaza war and developments in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed the developments in Syria and the situation in Palestine, in a phone call with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to a statement by the PM media office, “The call focused on discussing recent developments in the region, particularly the evolving situation in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Palestine, including the relentless war and ‘crimes committed by the Zionist occupation [Israel] forces against civilians and vital infrastructure’ in Gaza.”

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing and coordinating efforts among all regional countries to stop the war in Gaza and work to prevent the deterioration of the situation in Syria in a way that threatens the security and stability of the region, the statement concluded.