PM al-Sudani seeks international support in Spain against potential Israeli attack

Shafaq New/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, will rally international support against a potential Israeli attack on Iraq during his current visit to Spain, an informed government source revealed, on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News, "Iraq is rapidly moving politically and diplomatically on the international stage, utilizing various avenues to build global pressure on Tel Aviv to deter any military actions against Iraq. al-Sudani’s meetings in Spain will undoubtedly focus on this critical issue, which the Iraqi government views as a top priority due to its severity," the source added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister, al-Sudani departed for Spain on an official visit, according to a brief statement from his media office. He had previously received an official invitation from his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, during the Emergency Humanitarian Response Conference for Gaza.

Iraqi armed forces spokesperson, Major General Yahya Rasool, also confirmed, on Wednesday, that Iraqi forces are on "high alert" and fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty against any external threats.

Rasool told Shafaq News, "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces issued direct instructions during a National Security Council meeting to the Air Defense Command to take all necessary measures to protect Iraqi airspace and provide the required resources to enhance national defense. He also directed security and intelligence agencies to continuously gather and analyze information and submit detailed reports to him every 12 hours."

Additionally, he noted that the Iraqi government is supporting diplomatic efforts and is actively participating in an emergency meeting of the Arab League at the delegate level to counter Israeli threats.

Previously, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had sent official communications to the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in response to Israel's threats of attacks on Iraq.

These threats were officially conveyed by Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, who sent a message to the President of the UN Security Council urging immediate action against the activities of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq.

On November 18, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that "Israel’s security establishment is preparing to deal with the emerging threat following a sharp increase in the number of attacks from Iraq, rising from just six drone strikes in August to 31 strikes in September, and then to 90 in October. Since the beginning of November, over 65 strikes have been recorded."