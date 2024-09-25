PM al-Sudani expresses Iraq’s solidarity with Lebanon amid escalating Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani pledged support for Lebanon during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday, expressing solidarity amid ongoing Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout released by his bureau, offered condolences to the Lebanese government and its citizens for the "martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent Lebanese due to the persistent Israeli aggression." He emphasized that Iraq's commitment to Lebanon reflects the collective sentiments of all Iraqis, including religious leaders and diverse social groups.

"We are ready to assist Lebanon in all areas to overcome this crisis, whether through political channels or humanitarian aid," al-Sudani stated. He also shed light on Iraq's initiative to call for an Arab and Islamic summit aimed at addressing the crisis and taking firm stances against the aggression, criticizing the international community's failure to protect human rights in Lebanon and Palestine.

Al-Sudani assured Mikati that Iraq would not hesitate to mobilize necessary resources to "support our brothers in Lebanon."

In turn, Mikati expressed gratitude for Iraq's ongoing support, noting the consistent assistance provided over the years, especially during the current crisis. "Iraq was the first country to send urgent aid to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people," he remarked. He commended Iraq's efforts to convene an Arab and Islamic summit "to halt the brutal aggression against Lebanon and its people" and to prevent the spread of conflict in the region.