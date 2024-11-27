After ceasefire agreement, Lebanese PM pledges commitment to UN resolution

Shafaq News/ Following the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed his government’s commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a televised address, Mikati said, "Today, we embark on the journey of rebuilding what has been destroyed, and we place our hopes on the army to restore security to the south."

Mikati urged Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from occupied territories, stressing the importance of stability.

"We are confident that a better future awaits Lebanon, provided we set our differences aside," he added.

The prime minister described the current situation as "exceptional," as the Lebanese "are living through extraordinary moments, and the responsibility lies with all of us to unite and build a state that safeguards our achievements."

Mikati also reiterated the army’s role as the primary security authority in southern Lebanon.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon held firm on Wednesday, as residents in vehicles packed with belongings made their way back toward southern Lebanon.

The agreement marks the end of nearly 14 months of conflict between the two sides.