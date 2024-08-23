PM Al-Sudani invites Iranian President Pezeshkian to Baghdad: a move for “close cooperation”

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has officially invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Iraq.

“The invitation was relayed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a call on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement.

In the call, Hussein congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as Iran's new Foreign Minister, expressing “optimism about continued close cooperation between Iraq and Iran on bilateral issues, as well as significant regional and international matters.”

In turn, Araghchi highlighted the “special efforts of the new Iranian government and President Pezeshkian to deepen and expand relations between the two neighboring Islamic countries,” thanking the Iraqi PM for the invitation.