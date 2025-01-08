Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for official visit
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran for an official one-day visit at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to Shafaq News sources, the Iraqi Prime Minister will discuss
a range of mutual interest issues, including the Syrian developments, regional
security, and Iraq's role as a mediator between Iran and the United States to
address key issues.
PM Al-Sudani will also discuss a new strategy for cooperation through
various initiatives, including the establishment of a conference for Iraq’s and
Syria’s neighboring countries (Baghdad Dialogue) aimed at supporting the
formation of a Syrian government.