Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran for an official one-day visit at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Shafaq News sources, the Iraqi Prime Minister will discuss a range of mutual interest issues, including the Syrian developments, regional security, and Iraq's role as a mediator between Iran and the United States to address key issues.

PM Al-Sudani will also discuss a new strategy for cooperation through various initiatives, including the establishment of a conference for Iraq’s and Syria’s neighboring countries (Baghdad Dialogue) aimed at supporting the formation of a Syrian government.