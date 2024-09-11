Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in Baghdad for first official visit

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning in his first foreign visit since assuming office, following an official invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani’s media office confirmed in a brief statement that the prime minister welcomed Pezeshkian and his delegation at Baghdad International Airport.

During his stay in the capital, Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi, Prime Minister al-Sudani, and Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Judge Faiq Zidan.

Later in the day, Pezeshkian will visit the Iranian embassy for two meetings—one with Iranian traders and another with the Iranian community residing in Iraq. He is also expected to attend a dinner hosted by the "State Administration Coalition," comprising major political blocs represented in Iraq’s parliament.

On Thursday, Pezeshkian will travel to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, followed by visits to Basra in southern Iraq and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the visit is expected to result in the signing of 10 to 15 agreements, mostly in economic, educational, and cultural sectors. While the possibility of a security agreement has been hinted at, it remains unconfirmed.

The Iranian president is accompanied by his ministers of foreign affairs, defense, trade, and other senior officials.