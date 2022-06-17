Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder

Shafaq News / Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey next week, the Turkish president said Friday, as Ankara and Riyadh heal a bitter rift following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

It is Prince Mohammed's first visit to Turkey since the brutal killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate, which shocked the world and dealt a heavy blow to ties between the regional rivals.

"The crown prince will visit Wednesday, we will welcome him" at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

Further details of the June 22 trip by the kingdom's de facto ruler will be announced "over the weekend", a senior Turkish official told AFP earlier.

(AFP)