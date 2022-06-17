Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-17T13:30:46+0000
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder

Shafaq News / Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey next week, the Turkish president said Friday, as Ankara and Riyadh heal a bitter rift following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

It is Prince Mohammed's first visit to Turkey since the brutal killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate, which shocked the world and dealt a heavy blow to ties between the regional rivals.

"The crown prince will visit Wednesday, we will welcome him" at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

Further details of the June 22 trip by the kingdom's de facto ruler will be announced "over the weekend", a senior Turkish official told AFP earlier.

(AFP)

related

Turkey issues an arrest warrant for seven people Iraqi and Syrian people

Date: 2021-02-26 11:13:54
Turkey issues an arrest warrant for seven people Iraqi and Syrian people

Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Date: 2020-07-24 10:33:59
Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Turkey to banish 10 Western ambassadors, Erdogan says

Date: 2021-10-23 15:57:30
Turkey to banish 10 Western ambassadors, Erdogan says

Turkey charts its 'own path' in fighting inflation, finance minister says

Date: 2022-01-05 13:07:27
Turkey charts its 'own path' in fighting inflation, finance minister says

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Turkey restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt

Date: 2021-03-12 11:13:00
Turkey restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt

U.S. excludes Turkey from F-35 program

Date: 2021-04-22 13:52:46
U.S. excludes Turkey from F-35 program

Iraqi arrested on charges of terrorism in Turkey 

Date: 2022-03-27 21:35:33
Iraqi arrested on charges of terrorism in Turkey 