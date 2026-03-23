Kurdish President and Dutch Foreign Minister call for de-escalation and halting war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed regional escalation risks and the need to contain the conflict during a phone call on Monday with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen.

The discussion addressed the impact of regional tensions on the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the importance of keeping Iraq and the Kurdistan Region away from ongoing conflicts, alongside continued bilateral cooperation.

Barzani expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ continued support and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, while the Dutch minister reaffirmed his country’s and the European Union’s commitment to supporting stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.