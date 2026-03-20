Kurdish Alliance in Iran calls for pressure on Tehran to halt attacks

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Alliance of Kurdish Political Forces in Iran called on Friday for urgent action by Iran, the international community, and the Iraqi government to halt attacks targeting refugees and party headquarters in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the alliance said Iran had carried out missile and drone strikes over the past 21 days targeting camps and political sites, describing the attacks as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

“The strikes have endangered civilian lives and forced several families to flee,” the statement added, urging for increased pressure on Tehran and enhanced protection for refugees.

It also called for the launch of an international investigation into the attacks.

Earlier, drone strikes targeted positions belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition faction northwest of Erbil, according to local security sources.

On February 24, five Iranian Kurdish parties formed a new political alliance aimed at unifying their ranks and strengthening Kurdish influence in Iran’s evolving political landscape. According to Karim Parwizi, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), the new alliance brings together the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Toilers Association, and the KDPI.