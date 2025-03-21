Hundreds of thousands celebrate Nowruz in Diyarbakir, Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Friday, hundreds of thousands gathered in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir to celebrate Nowruz, which marks the start of a new year and arrival of spring.

Large crowds filled the city’s main square to celebrate from early morning, joined by local officials and political representatives. Organizers did not provide an official turnout figure.

This year’s celebration took on added political significance amid speculation over a potential revival of peace talks between the Turkish state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ocalan, the PKK's founder, has been imprisoned on Imrali Island since 1999.

In a written message, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed support for a peaceful resolution and voiced hope for Ocalan’s release, adding hope that the “suffering of the Kurdish people in Syria would come to an end.”

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, in a separate address to Diyarbakir residents, called the moment a “historic opportunity” and urged unity to push the process forward. “Peace should not only be seen as a goal, but as a path to rebuilding communities, fostering coexistence, and securing long-term stability,” President Barzani said.

Between 15 and 20 million Kurds live in Turkiye, mainly in the eastern and southeastern provinces, with a significant population in Istanbul.