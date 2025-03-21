President Barzani urges seizing ‘Historic Opportunity’ for peace

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday extended his Nowruz greetings to the people of Diyarbakir, Turkiye, emphasizing that this year’s celebrations coincide with what he described as a "historic opportunity" for peace.

In a statement, Barzani described Nowruz as a long-standing cultural tradition symbolizing renewal, hope, and optimism. “This occasion has united Kurds and other peoples of the region for thousands of years. I hope this year’s Newroz brings prosperity and success for all,” he said.

Barzani acknowledged the efforts of the Turkish government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as other parties supporting peace efforts, including Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

“The peace process is a crucial opportunity that requires sincere commitment from all sides,” Barzani said, adding that strengthening coexistence and dialogue would allow Kurds to pursue their aspirations within a stable and secure framework. “Peace is not only a goal but a foundation for rebuilding societies and fostering understanding among communities.”

The Kurdish President also reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s support for the process, stating, “We remain committed to peace efforts and stand ready to contribute in any way necessary. A lasting peace benefits everyone.”

His remarks followed a message earlier on Friday from Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who reaffirmed his support for peace efforts in Ankara and expressed hope for Öcalan’s release.