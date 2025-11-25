Leader Barzani: Iraq’s next cabinet must reflect all components

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani discussed Iraq's post-election political steps with the United States chargé d’affaires in Baghdad, Joshua Harris.

According to a statement from Barzani’s Headquarters, Harris highlighted Barzani’s role in the "successful conduct" of Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

Talks, the statement said, also addressed ongoing political consultations. Barzani stressed that the next federal cabinet "must reflect the will of all Iraqi components and adhere to the constitution."

He also underscored the need for continued dialogue among Kurdish parties to finalize the Kurdistan Region’s new government.

The meeting came after Iraq’s sixth parliamentary election since 2003, which recorded a turnout above 56%. The KDP secured over one million votes and 26 seats, remaining the largest Kurdish bloc in Iraq’s 329-seat parliament.

Iraq’s power-sharing system assigns the premiership to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.

