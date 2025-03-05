On 1991 Uprising: Leader Barzani emphasizes coexistence and peace

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani marked the 34th anniversary of the 1991 Kurdish uprising against Saddam Hussein’s regime, describing it as one of the most significant achievements in Kurdistan’s modern history.

In a statement, Barzani credited the uprising’s success to the Kurdish people’s “unwavering” pursuit of freedom, the “bravery” of the Peshmerga forces, and the unity of Kurdistan’s liberation movement.

“The uprising was a powerful message against oppressive institutions, proving that despite decades of injustice, persecution, and intimidation, the Kurdish people remain resilient in their quest for freedom,” Barzani said, adding that “it reaffirmed a fundamental truth: no matter how strong an occupation or dictatorship may seem, it is ultimately destined to fall before the will and determination of the people.”

Barzani also emphasized that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the uprising’s core values, highlighting its enduring message of peace, brotherhood, and coexistence among Kurdistan’s diverse communities.