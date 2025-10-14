Leader Barzani urges electoral reform ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary vote

Shafaq News – Erbil

Leader Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), called for revising Iraq’s current election law, describing it as “unfair” and outdated.

During a meeting with French Ambassador Patrick Dorrell on Tuesday, Barzani said the law—first enacted in 2010—fails to ensure equal representation and still carries unfulfilled promises, including the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution, which addresses disputed territories.

While criticizing the legislation, Barzani affirmed that Kurdish parties will nevertheless participate in the November 11 parliamentary elections, stressing that genuine reform should follow the vote to guarantee fairness and balance across Iraq’s political landscape.

The KDP remains the dominant political force in the Kurdistan Region and one of Iraq’s most influential blocs. It secured 31 seats in the 2021 national elections—making it the strongest Kurdish presence in the federal parliament—and 39 seats in the 2024 Kurdistan Region elections.