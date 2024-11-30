Kurdistan's KDP, PUK hold first talks after parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region's two main political parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) convened their first official meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah to discuss the formation of a new government following the parliamentary elections.

The meeting comes after Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree inviting political parties that won seats in the October elections to attend the inaugural session of the parliament, scheduled for Dec. 2.

A source told Shafaq News that the two parties' leaders are meeting at the PUK's political bureau in Al-Sulaymaniyah to deliberate on the new government structure.

The parliamentary elections, last October, resulted in the KDP securing 39 seats, maintaining its position as the leading party, while the PUK came second with 23 seats. The New Generation Movement followed with 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured seven, and the "Mawqif" group claimed four. The Justice Group earned three seats, the People's Front two, and both the Change Movement and the Kurdistan Alliance secured one seat each.