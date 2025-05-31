Kurdistan salary dispute: US, Shiite leaders step in amid Kurdish boycott threats

Shafaq News/ Tensions over delayed salary payments in the Kurdistan Region have escalated, drawing in Iraq’s Shiite leadership and the United States, as Kurdish parties weigh suspending or withdrawing from the political process in protest against Baghdad’s financial policies.

On Facebook, Ali Hama Saleh, leader of the Kurdish Position Trend (Tayyar al-Mawqif), disclosed Saturday that Fatah Alliance Head Hadi al-Amiri is planning a visit to Erbil to mediate the dispute between the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional governments.

“US officials are also urging both sides to resolve the impasse through dialogue,” he added.

The negotiations will reportedly center on two key issues: Baghdad’s freeze on May salaries for public employees in the Kurdistan Region, and the broader standoff over oil revenues and Erbil’s budget share.

A senior political source told Shafaq News that top Kurdish leaders are seriously considering a parliamentary boycott or full withdrawal, depending on whether Baghdad lifts what officials describe as “sustained financial and political pressure.”

“This is a response to the Iraqi Finance Ministry’s move to block salary disbursements,” the source confirmed, explaining that a high-level meeting in Erbil, led by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reviewed these potential measures to align Kurdish factions on a unified strategy.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had reportedly offered, according to a source, to release the funds, but only as a temporary loan and contingent on forming a joint committee with Erbil to address the backlog before Eid al-Adha.

While Baghdad claims the freeze stems from the Region exceeding its budget allocation and “failing” to transfer oil and non-oil revenues, Kurdish officials reject the charges, arguing the move violates Federal Supreme Court rulings mandating unconditional salary payments to public employees.