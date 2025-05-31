Kurdish parties hold emergency meeting in Erbil over salary suspension
2025-05-31T08:46:57+00:00
Shafaq News/ A broad meeting of Kurdish political parties convened Saturday in Erbil, amid escalating tensions over the federal government’s decision to halt May salary payments to Kurdistan Region public employees.
Held at the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) political bureau, the meeting will discuss the implications of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance’s latest move and assess the broader state of relations between Erbil and Baghdad.
This is a breaking story…