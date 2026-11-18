Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil will begin distributing subsidized kerosene to households on Thursday after a shipment allocated by the Iraqi government arrived in the province, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Khoshnaw attributed the shipment's arrival to an agreement between Iraq's Oil Ministry and the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources.

The allocation, however, will cover only 14% of Erbil's population, he said, adding that provincial authorities would make alternative arrangements to ensure the fuel reaches households across the province. Distribution will start in remote mountainous areas before expanding to other parts of Erbil.

In neighboring Duhok, kerosene delivered to storage facilities on Tuesday was transported to higher areas the following day, with supplies now being handed out.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the release of subsidized kerosene allocations for residents of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) ahead of winter. However, Salam Omar, spokesperson for Al-Sulaymaniyah's Oil and Minerals Directorate, told Shafaq News that Baghdad's planned allocation of 50 million liters would cover less than 20% of the Kurdistan Region's winter heating needs, estimated at approximately 270 million liters.

Khoshnaw had previously urged Baghdad to provide the KRI with its full winter fuel allocation, warning that previous federal supplies had either been withheld or fallen short of demand.

Read more: Erbil heating fuel stays costly despite promised supplies