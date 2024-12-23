Dutch Defense Minister lauds President Barzani’s "warm welcome": Our relationship goes back a long way

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Robbin Brekelmans commented on his meeting with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil.

Brekelmans stated on X, "Spoke with President Barzani of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in Iraq about security and stability. With the tensions in Syria, our support for the Kurdish forces remains of great importance. Our relationship is close and goes back a long way. Thanks for the warm welcome!"

Earlier, the Dutch Defense Minister reaffirmed his country's steadfast commitment to supporting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, noting that the Kurdistan Region is "a key partner in combating terrorism and ensuring regional security."

During his meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, the Dutch minister agreed on the necessity of continuing joint cooperation. They exchanged views on the situation of the Yazidis and their return to their homeland, as well as the latest developments in the region.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region thanked the Netherlands for its ongoing support of the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, appreciating the role of Dutch forces in training and enhancing the capabilities of the Peshmerga.