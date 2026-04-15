Drone strikes Bak Shar camp north of Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike targeted the “Bak Shar” camp belonging to Kurdistan Freedom Party north of Erbil early Thursday, Khalil Kanisanani, spokesperson for the group, said, adding that the strike destroyed two houses with no casualties reported.

The attack comes as the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry noted that several drones had targeted multiple locations across the region despite the declared truce, focusing on camps and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks following the ceasefire. In previous incidents, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” a network of Iran-aligned armed factions, have claimed strikes targeting sites linked to the US presence as well as bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.