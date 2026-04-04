Drone downed over Al-Sulaymaniyah, no damage reported

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Security forces shot down a drone over Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Saturday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone was intercepted over the Mamostayan area within the city limits, with no casualties or material damage reported.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the KRI has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Erbil alone has recorded more than 500 drone incidents since tensions escalated, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began