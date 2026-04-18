Barzani at ADF2026: Talks with Turkiye center on security and stability

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler discussed regional security, the ongoing US-Iran temporary ceasefire, as well as the broader Middle East stability on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

The two sides also reviewed relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, in addition to prospects for deeper cooperation in security and other areas.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و وەزیری بەرگریی تورکیا جه‌خت له‌ ئاشتی ده‌كه‌نه‌وه‌https://t.co/YOXr6eKyDW pic.twitter.com/CHKULzrLgV — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 18, 2026

Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to remaining a stabilizing actor, while citing Erbil's readiness to expand ties with neighboring countries on the basis of shared interests and mutual benefit.

Guler praised the Region’s approach of staying out of regional conflicts, recognizing President Barzani’s role in sustaining that position.