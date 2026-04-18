President Barzani at ADF2026: Bolsters Ankara-Erbil cooperation

President Barzani at ADF2026: Bolsters Ankara-Erbil cooperation
2026-04-18T15:04:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed strengthening ties between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), the meeting focused on political and security developments in Iraq and across the Middle East.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to stability, economic growth, and collective security. President Barzani also commended Erdogan for his leadership and ongoing efforts to ease regional tensions and support a more stable environment.

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