President Barzani at ADF2026: Bolsters Ankara-Erbil cooperation

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed strengthening ties between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, according to an official statement.

I was delighted to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan @RTErdogan in Antalya today.We had a substantive discussion on strengthening cooperation between Türkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and exchanged views on evolving dynamics across the region. We reiterated our shared… pic.twitter.com/HhGXUxddiN — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 18, 2026

Held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), the meeting focused on political and security developments in Iraq and across the Middle East.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to stability, economic growth, and collective security. President Barzani also commended Erdogan for his leadership and ongoing efforts to ease regional tensions and support a more stable environment.