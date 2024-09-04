Al-Sulaimaniyah launches implementation of "My Account" salary system

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the process of disbursing salaries for public sector employees in al-Sulaimaniyah commenced through the "My Account (HISABI)" banking system, marking its first use in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the initial turnout was limited due to several factors, the most significant being that only 30% to 33% of employees in al-Sulaimaniyah have had their salaries integrated into the program, compared to 98% in Erbil, according to private sources.

The sources indicated that the integration of employee salaries in al-Sulaimaniyah occurred recently, necessitating additional time to complete the procedures.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent noted that “electronic payment centers have been staffed with government employees to facilitate the process, which now takes less than five minutes—much quicker and simpler than the traditional bank-based disbursement method,” confirming that the electronic payment centers in al-Sulaimaniyah operate from 7 a.m. to midnight, with multiple centers available across the city for salary distribution.

Notably, the "My Account" project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Masrour Barzani, modernizes employee financial services, offering over 19 monthly banking services, including salary payments and loans, for 2500 IQD.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq, it aims to integrate all employees by the end of 2024, enhance transparency, and combat corruption, contributing to economic development in the Region.

Employees can collect their salaries from various payment centers across the Region without needing to visit banks. The project aims to reduce cash dependency and improve the efficiency and security of payment processes.