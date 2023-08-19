Trade boost: KRI and Iran forge closer ties in al-Sulaimaniyah conference

Shafaq News / An economic conference was held today, Saturday, in al-Sulaimaniyah between the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and Iran to expand the trade volume between the two sides. The event was attended by an Iranian economic delegation led by President Ebrahim Raisi's advisor.

Mustafa al-Shaikh Abdul Rahman, the President of the Union of Exporters and Importers in KRI, highlighted that "KRI aims to increase the trade volume with the Islamic Republic of Iran beyond its current level."

"We have organized this conference with the presence of President Raisi's advisor, Hojatollah abdolmaleki, and the head of the Iranian Free Zone, and several owners of giant industrial, commercial, and tourism companies. The goal is to effectively collaborate on distributing the trade process between the two sides, especially through outlets connected to the Iranian Free Zone."

He further revealed, "Over the past two days, multiple meetings have taken place between the Iranian delegation, traders, investors, and officials in al-Sulaimaniyah. These meetings have been productive in paving the way to expand the trade volume between the two sides."

It is noteworthy that the annual trade volume between Iran and KRI is estimated to be around $6 billion, conducted through border crossings and the Iranian Free Zone.