Asayish arrests an ISIS member west of Al-Sulaimaniyah

Shafaq News / The Asayish Directorate announced on Tuesday, that an ISIS member is arrested in the west of Al-Sulaimaniyah.

A statement of the Directorate stated that, on February 27, the Asayish forces arrested a terrorist working with ISIS in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

The statement added that the judge is investigating him, and for now he is detained on charge of joining terrorist acts.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.