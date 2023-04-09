Protesters in al-Sulaimaniyah denouce Turkey's attack on airport

Shafaq News / Dozens of activists gathered on Sunday in Salim Street to condemn the Turkish attack and to call for a united response to such acts.

Fakher Ezzeddin, one of the protesters, spoke to Shafaq News Agency, stating that "The attack on Sulaimaniya airport during the holy month of Ramadan, where war, killing, and violence are prohibited, is the beginning of dangerous assaults on the sacrifices and gains of Kurdistan in general, and the people of Sulaimaniya in particular."

He added that "We, as the people of al-Sulaimaniyah, call on the people of Kurdistan to respond to these attacks and unite against any attempts to violate the dignity of the people under any pretext."

Ezzeddin also demanded that "the United Nations and the Security Council hold the Turkish government accountable for its repeated attacks on Iraqi territory under false pretenses," and called on the central and regional governments to take a clear stance on the recent attack on al-Sulaimaniyah airport.

The airport was attacked last Friday, causing a fire that was later extinguished, with no casualties or injuries reported.