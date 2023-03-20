Igniting hope: Sulaimaniyah lights the Newroz flame

Shafaq News/ With the sound of cheering crowds and the warm glow of the Newroz flame lighting up the night sky, the people of Sulaimaniyah came together to celebrate the start of a new Kurdish year.

The city, located in Iraqi Kurdistan, was alive with joyous energy as locals and visitors alike flocked to the hill of "Mama Yara" to partake in the festivities.

The celebration was organized with precision, with various cultural and artistic events taking place throughout the day. The lighting of the "Kawa Al-Haddad" flame marked the beginning of the festivities, symbolizing the renewal of the cycle of life.

As the day progressed, the crowds moved towards the streets of Sulaimaniyah, where the celebrations continue with even more fervor. Amidst tight security measures, the locals expressed their hopes for a year of peace and stability for all.

In interviews with officials and attendees, the sentiment was the same: this was a night of hope and joy, a chance to come together and celebrate a new beginning. With the glow of the Newroz flame casting its light over the city, the people of Sulaimaniyah welcomed the future with open arms.

The Newroz celebration has long been a cherished tradition in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and this year's festivities were no exception. With an air of excitement and anticipation, the people of Sulaimaniyah rang in the new year with laughter, music, and dancing, creating memories that will last a lifetime.