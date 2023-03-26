Sulaimaniyah governor calls for preserving Kurdistan's "constitutional entity" amidst tensions

Shafaq News/ Sulaimaniyah governor, Haval Abu Bakr, urged citizens on Sunday not to reject the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan region, following foreign reports highlighting certain shortcomings in its governance and service system.

Abu Bakr's statement comes after the federal government won an international arbitration case against Turkey over crude oil exports from the region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

In a Facebook post, Abu Bakr addressed politicians and citizens who are dissatisfied with the situation in the region, saying: "Stop the policy of self-destruction and inflicting harm on our property. Consider yourselves as the custodians of those people, this land, this nation, and this entity. Do not let Kurdistan become a Ukraine."

Abu Bakr acknowledged that it is reasonable for people to be dissatisfied with the regional authorities, but it should not lead to rejecting or belittling the region.

The situation in the region has been complicated by the presence of various political parties and armed groups vying for power and influence, resulting in frequent clashes and protests.

Despite these challenges, the KRG has made strides in improving its relations with neighboring countries and expanding its economic and diplomatic ties. However, the region's stability and progress remain dependent on its ability to maintain its constitutional status and address the concerns of its citizens.