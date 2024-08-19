Source: New-formed bloc in Diyala aims to block political "coup" against local government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a new political bloc was formed in Diyala's Provincial Council to prevent any attempt to overthrow the recently established local government, a senior official from the Governorate said.

The official, who requested anonymity, told Shafaq News, "The bloc 'Security and Stability of Diyala,' announced last night by nine members from various winning parties in the Diyala Provincial Council, aims primarily to maintain council cohesion and secure the majority needed to vote on critical decisions, such as replacing local officials or passing key resolutions concerning the Governorate, without allowing any disruption."

The official added, "The most crucial objective of forming this bloc is to prevent any political coup that could topple Diyala's new government in the coming period, especially amid reports of political movements by some factions that did not agree with the current government composition."

He also confirmed that "the Diyala Provincial Council plans to reassess service projects, government decisions, as well as the management of administrative departments and the heads of administrative units."

The "Security and Stability of Diyala" bloc includes two members from Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and five from the Sovereignty Alliance, Azm Alliance, State of Law Coalition, Badr Organization, and the Al-Asas Coalition. Rashad Al-Tamimi, a member of the Diyala Council from Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, is leading the new bloc.