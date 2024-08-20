Diyala Council votes to extend current admin heads and appoint new committee chairs

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Diyala Provincial Council voted to allow current heads of administrative units to remain in their positions until replacements are elected and to appoint the heads of eight council committees.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, "The Diyala Council voted to allow current heads of administrative units, and district administrators and directors to continue in their roles until new replacements are elected."

"Nominations for these positions will be open for 30 days, during which efficient district administrators and directors can reapply," he added.

Furthermore, he noted, "The Governorate Council voted for committee chairs as follows: Derya Khairallah for Education and Media, Turki Al-Atbi for Integrity, Majida Kanbash for Health and Environment, Nafee Al-Juburi for Legal and Financial Committee, Fares Muzahem Al-Juburi for Energy, Farqad Al-Rubaie for Investment and Reconstruction, Fadi Al-Lahibi for Immigration and Displacement, and Rashida Al-Daini for Services."

"The Council elected Fadi Al-Lahibi, Secretary of the Diyala Council, and postponed voting on four committees due to the absence of 4 members."

On August 1, 2024, the Diyala Council elected Omar Al-Karawi as its chairman and Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Tamimi as governor during a session at the Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad following months of political tension in the governorate.