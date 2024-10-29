EXCLUSIVE: Diyala Provincial Council ousts chairman only two months after his election

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Provincial Council voted, on Tuesday, to dismiss its head, Omar Al-Karawi, following an emergency questioning session.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the decision to remove Al-Karawi was the outcome of recent political maneuvers aiming to unseat him from his position, which he assumed on August 1.

Al-Karawi, affiliated with Al-Siyada (sovereignty) Alliance, was elected after months of political wrangling, culminating in an agreement that has now unraveled just two months later.

Earlier today, the Council held an emergency session to question its council head, following reports of a political push to remove him from office.

A political source in Diyala revealed ongoing efforts to remove the head of the Diyala Provincial Council from his position.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "political blocs are mobilizing to gather enough support to hold a session aimed at dismissing Diyala Council Head Omar Al-Karawi."

The source added, "While these efforts have continued up until recent hours, the required quorum of nine members out of the 15-member council has yet to be reached for the session."