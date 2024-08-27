Diyala sees 160,000 applicants for 7,000 jobs amid transparency pledge

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Diyala Provincial Council Chairman Omar al-Karawi announced that approximately 160,000 individuals have applied for 7,000 job positions allocated to the governorate.

In a press conference, al-Karawi revealed, “Today, the council held a session with the governor to discuss the allocation of 7,486 job positions in Diyala.”

“The council has decided to form a joint committee with the governorate to review the applicants,” al-Karawi said. “If any violations of the Ministry of Finance’s or the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers’ guidelines are detected, the council will reopen the application link to ensure a transparent and fair distribution of the positions.”

Furthermore, the Chairman highlighted, “Residents of Diyala have been awaiting these positions for approximately eight months, and the Provincial Council is committed to distributing them equitably among citizens from various regions.”

Earlier, Diyala Provincial Council member Fadi Al-Lahibi warned about the risks of taking over more than 7,000 job positions in the governorate, suggesting disregarding previous applications.

“We have concerns and information suggesting that pre-selected names might be accepted through agreements with the former local government, division heads, and officials,” he pointed out.

It is noteworthy that corruption in Iraq's recruitment process is marked by political patronage, nepotism, and bribery, with positions frequently awarded based on connections rather than merit. Despite efforts to combat these issues through anti-corruption measures and international support, achieving transparency and efficiency remains a challenge.